$3.3B FirstEnergy Ch. 11 Plan Gets Court Approval

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An Ohio bankruptcy judge has approved FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.'s $3.3 billion Chapter 11 plan after the company agreed to assume union contracts that had held up plan approval in August. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Koschik entered an order Wednesday approving the utility’s debt-for-equity swap and settlement with its creditors days after a pair of unions reported they had reached an agreement with FirstEnergy over the contracts, which had been a sticking point in the plan. “This is a landmark day in the history of our company,” FirstEnergy CEO John W. Judge said in an announcement, adding that the company expects to...

