8th Circ. Puts Defective Dometic Fridge Suit On Ice

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday ended a suit alleging that Dometic Corp. designed and sold a defective refrigerator that allegedly caused a 2014 storage building fire, backing a lower court that found Dometic had no role in the refrigerator's design or manufacture. The panel affirmed a decision in the Northern District of Iowa that granted summary judgment to Dometic in the suit brought by Mark Merfeld and his company, Merfeld Transport Inc., finding that Dometic was immune under Iowa law. In that suit, Merfeld alleged that a faulty Dometic refrigerator installed in an RV caused a fire that extensively damaged...

