Barneys Reaches Terms On $271M Staking Horse Bid

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York filed a stalking horse agreement late Wednesday in New York court describing a $271 million offer for its assets from an affiliate of Authentic Brands Group. The deal will cover Barneys' outstanding obligations under a $217 million debtor-in-possession financing package and will provide funding for a $27 million wind-down budget, staving off an attempt by the DIP lenders to kill the company's marketing process and force it to liquidate its retail operations. The stalking horse deal comes with $8.1 million in bid protections for ABG, payable if Barneys closes on an alternate sale after an...

