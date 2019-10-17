Venmo Drops Trademark Lawsuit Over 'Lenmo' App

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- PayPal Inc., the owner of the popular payment app Venmo, has reached a settlement to drop a trademark lawsuit filed against a startup platform called Lenmo, according to court filings. In an order Wednesday, a California federal judge granted a joint motion to end the lawsuit PayPal filed this summer against Lenmo Inc., which operates an app that connects small investors to borrowers. Court filings did not contain specific terms of the deal, and an attorney for PayPal did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement Thursday, Lenmo said the two companies had reached "mutually agreeable terms," but...

