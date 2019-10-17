Under Siege, Juul Pulls Most Flavors From US Market

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Embattled e-cigarette giant Juul announced on Thursday that it would suspend sales of all flavors other than menthol and tobacco, as part of an effort to restore public confidence in an industry under fire for its marketing practices and potential health risks. The announcement comes as Juul Labs Inc. has been hit by a fresh wave of regulatory scrutiny as well as multiple lawsuits alleging the company deliberately hooked minors on its nicotine-rich products by marketing candy- and fruit-flavored varieties. “We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers and stakeholders to...

