Creditors Slam $11B PG&E Proposal Over Calif. Wildfires

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Creditors blasted Pacific Gas and Electric's proposed settlement of subrogation claims stemming from California's 2017 and 2018 wildfires, saying it locks the bankrupt utility into an $11 billion payment to insurers no matter what direction the case takes in the future. Both the unsecured creditors and tort claimants committees filed objections to the proposed restructuring support agreement Wednesday, saying it gives PG&E no way out of the full $11 billion payment to subrogation claim holders, even if PG&E's Chapter 11 plan is rejected in favor of another or the bankruptcy estate runs out of cash. "To the contrary, the RSA requires...

