Honda Insurer's $4.2M Suit Over Derailment Damage Tossed

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has struck a complaint filed by Japanese insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa alleging the negligence of two transportation companies caused a rollover railway collision, saying the complaint constituted an impermissible “shotgun pleading.” Sompo claimed Florida-based CSX Corp. and Utah-based logistics company Savage Services Corp. were liable for a collision that caused $4.2 million in damage to shipments of Honda auto parts. But the insurer’s so-called shotgun pleading — a complaint that contains multiple counts that adopt the allegations of preceding counts — caused an unnecessary strain on the court, according to Thursday’s order. “As a result, ‘most of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS