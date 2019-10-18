3rd Stock Drop Suit Faults ‘Erratic' Overstock.com Founder

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A third suit filed this fall in Utah federal court aims to hold Overstock.com's departed founder and CEO and his former chief financial officer responsible for a major stock price tumble after a series of "erratic" choices by the CEO ended with his ouster and subsequent sell-off of his stake in the company. The suit filed Thursday is the latest of three filed since mid-September, shortly after Overstock.com's CFO Greg Iverson abruptly departed the company and CEO Patrick Byrne liquidated his Overstock.com shares, which were valued at roughly $90 million. The allegations in the three very similar actions date back to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS