11 Firms To Guide 8 IPOs Seeking $826M

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Eleven law firms are set to guide eight initial public offerings that could raise about $826 million during the week of Oct. 21, steering a relatively busy slate of mostly smaller IPOs, led by a certain company, a fertility benefits manager and a biotechnology firm. Four firms are guiding multiple deals in the coming week’s lineup, when including representation of issuers and underwriters. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP leads all firms with three offerings, while Cooley LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP are each working on two deals. Although most of the IPOs are...

