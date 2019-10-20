UK Requests New Brexit Extension To Secure Legislation

Law360, Brussels (October 20, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT) -- Boris Johnson has asked the European Union to delay Brexit for another three months after Parliament on Saturday withheld approval for his revised EU Withdrawal Agreement to allow for more scrutiny and block the chance of a no-deal departure. The British prime minister sent the letter to EU President Donald Tusk to comply with legislation requiring him to seek a new extension if his new Brexit deal failed to get through Parliament by a Saturday deadline. Johnson then sent a separate letter to Tusk to say he was against the extension he was forced to request, insisting he could still get...

