Denmark Can Use UK Docs In Foreign Tax Fraud Litigation

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 4:35 PM BST) -- Denmark’s tax authority received permission from a London court Friday to use documents from its $1.9 billion fraud suit in England against over 70 individuals and companies to boost its case in parallel proceedings in the U.S., Denmark, Malaysia and Dubai. High Court Judge Simon Bryan said there was a strong public interest in assisting the Customs and Tax Administration of the Kingdom of Denmark, known as SKAT, in its efforts to prove a potentially enormous fraud on the taxpayers of Denmark in multiple jurisdictions. “It’s a legitimate and powerful aspect of public interest for SKAT to be able to use...

