Barclays Fraud Trial Jury Told To Ignore Bankers' Bad Jokes

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 3:28 PM BST) -- Defense counsel urged jurors hearing fraud charges against former Barclays executives Friday not to be distracted by “poor taste humor” in which the bankers joked about the possibility of ending up in jail over plans to raise money from Qatar during the financial crisis. A lawyer representing a former Barclays executive told a London court that a fraud charge against him and two other people is "fundamentally flawed." (AP) William Boyce QC, a lawyer for Barclays’ former investment banking chief Richard Boath, told the jury at London’s Old Bailey not to be sidetracked by “juicy soundbites taken out of context” from...

