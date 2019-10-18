Don't Miss It: Cravath, Wachtell Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Cravath and Wachtell. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Cravath, Wachtell Lead PE Firms' $2.4B AECOM Unit Buy Private equity firms Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities, led by Cravath Swaine & Moore, will snap up the Management Services business of AECOM, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, for $2.4 billion, roughly four months after AECOM announced plans to spin off the unit. The deal, which was announced Oct. 14, comes after AECOM in...

