UK Business, Finance Groups Want Speedy EU Trade Regime

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 5:35 PM BST) -- British industry groups called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to swiftly move ahead on talks for a free-trade agreement with the European Union if his new deal for leaving the bloc gets parliamentary approval. Industry leaders responded on Friday to Johnson’s revised road map for leaving the bloc by saying the government should focus on negotiating with the EU to ensure free trade in goods and services with the U.K.'s biggest market. The Confederation of British Industry, the country's umbrella trade association, said that its members “can work with” the revised deal but that government lawmakers must now ensure that regulatory...

