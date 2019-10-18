Highland Capital Under Fire To Have Ch. 11 Trustee Take Over

Law360, Wilmington (October 18, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- An attorney overseeing a former Highland Capital affiliate's Texas insolvency told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday she will likely seek appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee for Highland's case, citing a litany of fraudulent transfer allegations involving the company in both states. Rakhee V. Patel of Winstead PC, special counsel to a Chapter 11 trustee for former Highland affiliate ACIS Capital Management LP, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi during Highland's first court appearance that a Texas judge had described the case there as "astonishingly contentious," and noted appearances that Highland had attempted to use ACIS to transfer assets to the Cayman Islands and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS