Friendly Filer: Supreme Court Clarifies Amicus Rules

Law360, Washington (October 18, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has given guidance to those who file the hundreds of amicus briefs each year: No, you can't sign your name to more than one brief, and yes, you need to ask for permission if the parties haven't provided their consent. Clerk Scott S. Harris released the guidance on Thursday, instructing those who file the "friend of the court” briefs on when to include motions with the briefs, how many briefs it can file at each stage and more tips. The guide "clears up a number of contested issues previously resolved through word-of-mouth lore among practitioners," tweeted Hogan...

