Canada Antitrust Watchdog Loses Case Over Airline Catering

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition tribunal has grounded a challenge by the country's antitrust watchdog over Vancouver Airport Authority's refusal to let new in‑flight catering suppliers access the airport, finding there are legitimate reasons behind the exclusionary rules. The Competition Bureau contended that the authority was increasing the cost of running an airline through Vancouver International Airport, or YVR, by authorizing only a limited number of in-flight caterers to operate there. But the Competition Tribunal concluded Thursday the authority has "a legitimate business justification for engaging in the impugned exclusionary conduct." "In brief, the tribunal found that VAA's justifications were more important in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS