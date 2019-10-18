NJ Tax Dept. Clarifies New Unitary Biz Definitions

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- New Jersey will consider businesses part of a unitary group if their functions are interdependent or if they have integrated operations such as shared support functions, the state tax agency has said regarding the state’s new combined reporting law. The state will use two tests — for “interdependence of functions” and “unity of operations and use” — to determine whether a taxpayer is part of a unitary business, the state Division of Taxation said in a tax bulletin released Thursday. The interdependence test will look at facts such as whether entities are different steps in a vertical structure or if they...

