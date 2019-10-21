'Natural' Line Of Care Products Uses Synthetics, Court Told

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A line of personal care products advertised as “natural” and in some cases “preservative-free” violates Pennsylvania and federal law because the products actually contain synthetic chemicals and preservatives, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Pittsburgh federal court. Thayers Natural Remedies, made by Connecticut-based Henry Thayer Co. Inc., uses packaging and product descriptions for a line of deodorants, astringents, wipes and dry-mouth sprays stating they are natural, with the company charging a premium. But the products actually contain a number of chemical ingredients that can only be made synthetically and may have negative health effects, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS