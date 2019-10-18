Tribes Get $273M In DOJ Crime Victim, Safety Funds

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday it has awarded about $273 million in grants to American Indian and Alaska Native tribes to help victims of crime, fight violence against women, fund youth programs and improve public safety. Approximately $118 million was offered via Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, an application for tribe-specific grants, which resulted in 236 grants to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other groups, according to the DOJ. The $118 million directed $62.6 million from the DOJ's Office of Justice Programs, $33.1 million from the Office on Violence Against Women and $23.2 million from the Office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS