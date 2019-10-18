United Sporting Cos. Rips Into Objections Over Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- United Sporting Cos. has come out swinging in support of a proposed Chapter 11 plan that would immunize creditors that lent it $250 million from future lawsuits, saying the only objection that matters was lodged by the private equity company that United and the creditors intend to sue under the plan. United, a sporting goods outfitter that once touted itself as the largest firearms distributor in the U.S., blasted its majority equity owner Wellspring Capital Management in two filings Thursday, accusing it of resorting to obstructionist tactics to get out from under the target United and its prepetion lenders have put...

