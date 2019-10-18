DC Circ. Rejects INEOS Challenge To FERC Pipeline Tariffs

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday INEOS USA LLC doesn’t have standing to challenge tariffs filed for a gas pipeline ownership change that was allegedly done to deny the company’s bid for pipeline access. The panel’s per curiam order upholds the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s refusal to take action against tariff filings that were part of the South Eddy Lateral gas pipeline’s ownership change from one Enterprise Products Partners LP subsidiary to another named Leveret Pipeline Co. LLC. “INEOS’s allegation of injury from denial of access is a mere ‘prediction’ that Leveret ultimately will deny its pending request,” the panel said, adding...

