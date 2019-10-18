Dick's Can't Dodge Suit Over Defective Athletic Cup

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Friday told Dick's Sporting Goods it can't escape a suit alleging the retail chain sold a defective athletic cup, allowing all but one claim in the case to move forward. U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel found that while Hunter J. Patenaude's claim for a manufacturing defect doesn't pass muster, his remaining claims over the cup — which he said failed to protect him when he was hit in the groin playing lacrosse — can proceed against Dick's and the product's manufacturer, Shock Doctor Inc. According to the suit, Patenaude had bought a Shock Doctor-made Core Bioflex cup...

