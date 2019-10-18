La. Judge Kills Patent, Says Inventor Deceived USPTO

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that a patent covering a pressure testing system is unenforceable because of inequitable conduct by the inventor, who the judge said failed to disclose prior sales to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and did so with an intention to deceive. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty said in an Oct. 15 opinion that two claims in the patent, which Total Build Inc. asserted against PHC Fluid Power LLC in Louisiana federal court, would not have been issued if the examiner had known the inventor had been selling the claimed devices for more than one...

