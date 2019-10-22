Baker McKenzie Tops Legal Brands In Mainland Europe

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT) -- For the second consecutive year, Baker McKenzie is unchallenged as the best-branded law firm in continental Europe, as it continues to pull away from other shops, according to a survey released Tuesday by London research firm Acritas. With a score more than double that of its closest competitor, Baker McKenzie easily topped the Acritas Mainland Europe Law Firm Brand Index 2019. Clients are increasingly considering the firm for top-level work, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands, according to the second annual list. Acritas credited Germany with playing a crucial role in firm growth on the index, which is based on interviews conducted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS