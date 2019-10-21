Gov't Shut Cos. Out Of Mexico Sugar Deal Talks, CIT Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has struck down a revision to the U.S. Department of Commerce's agreement with Mexico over sugar imports, finding that the government was too secretive in its efforts to alter the terms of the deal. Commerce should have documented its conversations with Mexican government officials and sugar producers about changing the definition of "refined sugar" to include lower-purity sugar in its sugar agreement with Mexico, the CIT said Friday. Judge Leo M. Gordon determined that Commerce doesn't have the authority to decide whether meetings related to altering the suspension agreement were important enough to be documented....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS