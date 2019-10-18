Zumba And JC Penney Reach Settlement In TM Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Zumba Fitness notified a Florida federal court Friday that it has reached a settlement with J.C. Penney in a trademark infringement suit it brought against the retailer for allegedly marketing athletic apparel using the slogan "From A to Zumba" without its permission. The settlement brings a relatively quick resolution to the lawsuit filed Aug. 14 in the Southern District of Florida, where the popular fitness company is based. The parties did not disclose any details of their agreement. They told the court they are still finalizing the settlement documents and expect to file them within 30 days. U.S. District Judge Rodney...

