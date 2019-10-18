Senators OK Antitrust Whistleblower Protections, Again

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- For the fourth time in eight years, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to heighten protections for whistleblowers who report antitrust violations, allowing them to sue in court if they suffer termination, demotion or other retaliation. As in each of the past three Congresses, senators approved the bill Thursday without amendment as part of a unanimous consent package, meaning senators did not cast individual votes and none expressed opposition. However, without a parallel effort in the U.S. House of Representatives, the proposal once again faces long odds of becoming law despite bipartisan support in the Senate. The Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act is...

