Court Asks Fla. Justices To Review Med Mal Death Law

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel on Friday asked the state high court to review the constitutionality of a statute that bars adult children from suing doctors for the wrongful death of a parent, following a ruling in which the panel affirmed the dismissal of a fatal cancer misdiagnosis suit on these grounds. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Francisco A. Rodriguez of failing to diagnose patient Ramona Reyes' lung cancer, which caused her death in January 2017. The suit claims that signs of possible cancer showed up on the...

