Quiet Abortion 'Counseling' OK In Buffer Zone, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh ordinance prohibiting anti-abortion protesters within 15 feet of the entrance to a women’s health clinic passed constitutional muster, as long as participants were still allowed to offer quiet “sidewalk counseling” within the zone, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. The opinion, authored by Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, said the city can bar people who “congregate, patrol, picket or demonstrate” within the 15-foot buffer zone, but it was prohibited from enforcing the ordinance on anti-abortion activists who engage in calm conversation at a normal volume inside the buffer. “Despite the assumptions of both parties, nothing in the plain language of...

