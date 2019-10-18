BREAKING: Justices Review Circuit Courts' Authority In Deportation Cases

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether a provision in federal immigration law strips circuit courts’ authority to review factual findings underpinning decisions that deny deportation relief for immigrants with criminal histories who fear persecution. The justices granted a petition from Lebanese citizen Nidal Khalid Nasrallah to rethink an Eleventh Circuit decision that left a deportation order against him in place, after the appeals court concluded it didn’t have jurisdiction to review a finding from the Board of Immigration Appeals that he was not likely to face harm if sent back to Lebanon. Nasrallah has asked the Supreme Court...

