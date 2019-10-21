Commerce Opens Probes Into Chinese Glass Containers

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched investigations into whether glass containers from China are being sold in the U.S. at below fair value and if Chinese producers are receiving unfair subsidies, according to Monday notices in the Federal Register. The Commerce Department kicked off the anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes following petitions filed last month by the American Glass Packaging Coalition, whose members include Anchor Glass Container Corp. and Ardagh Glass Inc., the agency said. “If Commerce makes affirmative findings in these investigations, and if the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) determines that dumped and/or unfairly subsidized U.S. imports of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS