La. Insurer Sues Pharma Cos. Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana insurance fund on Friday hit a slew of drug companies, distributors and pharmacies with a suit in Ohio federal court claiming that they fueled the opioid crisis by downplaying the risks of addiction and failing to spot suspiciously large orders of the drugs. The Louisiana Agricultural Group Self-Insurance Fund, which provides workers’ compensation coverage, said in a 330-page complaint that it has had to spend significant amounts of money to combat the opioid crisis, including paying for opioid addiction treatment and purchases of prescription drugs. Like other suits brought over the opioid epidemic, the fund claims drugmakers including Johnson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS