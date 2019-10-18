US Readies Final Duties On German, Chinese Beer Kegs

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday called for new duties on beer kegs imported from China and Germany after finding the imports were getting an unfair advantage in the U.S. market. Commerce outlined the new duties in response to allegations from Pennsylvania's American Keg Co. LLC that the cheap imports were undercutting its business. The government imposed duties on Mexican kegs earlier this month. The duties unveiled on Friday against Chinese and German kegs will only take effect if the U.S. International Trade Commission finds that the imports are hurting U.S. production. The ITC is slated to make its injury...

