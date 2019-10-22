Gun Website Tells Justices To Nix Mass Shooting Suit Appeal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A firearms website has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review the dismissal of a suit against it over a mass shooting, saying the Wisconsin Supreme Court correctly held that federal law shields website operators from liability over third-party content they publish. Armslist LLC, a classified advertising website for firearms, told the justices in an Oct. 18 brief that it can't be held liable for the deaths of four people, including plaintiff Yasmeen Daniel's mother, Zina Daniel Haughton, in the 2012 mass shooting at a Milwaukee spa because it is protected by the federal Communications Decency Act. The suit alleged...

