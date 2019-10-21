Pa. Subcontractor Says It's Owed $1.3M For Bridge Work

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Walsh Construction Co. venture still owes a subcontractor more than $1.3 million for work on a Pennsylvania bridge construction project, the subcontractor told a Pennsylvania federal court. Performance Construction Services Inc. said Friday it's still owed about $762,000 in base pay, plus about $566,000 in additional costs for its work on a Virginville, Pennsylvania, bridge project. Walsh Construction Co. II LLC and Granite Construction Co., which formed the joint venture that hired Performance, have illegally refused to pay the outstanding amounts, Performance says in a complaint. "The joint venture has, without justification or excuse, failed or refused to follow the...

