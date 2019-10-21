Barclays Asks To Delay Reinsurer's Failed €8B Merger Suit

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 5:10 PM BST) -- Barclays asked a High Court judge on Monday to delay an English lawsuit brought by French reinsurer Scor, which is demanding that the bank hands over hundreds of pages of confidential documents connected to a botched takeover bid. Barclays has said the case brought by the French reinsurer should be stayed to await the outcome of related civil and criminal proceedings in France. (AP) The British lender says the case should be stayed to await the outcome of related civil and criminal proceedings in France. The lawsuit against Barclays is one of three criminal and civil legal actions Scor has launched in France...

