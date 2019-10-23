FCA Avoids Disclosure Demand In Misleading Advice Suit

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 4:05 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority does not have to hand over further documents in its suit accusing two men of giving unauthorized and misleading advice about retirement investments after a judge ruled Wednesday that the request for more information was too broad. David Halpern QC, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, said he has “no hesitation” in dismissing the application by Craig Lummis and Lee Lummis. He concluded that the FCA had already met its obligations and that the information the men sought — about whether the watchdog believed at the time that their activities were lawful — would not help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS