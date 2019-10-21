RBS Pushed To Turn Over More Gov't Docs In Developer's Suit

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 8:54 PM BST) -- A property developer suing RBS argued Monday that the bank should have to disclose additional documents that he said would show how the British agency running the government's bailout program influenced the bank and ended up wrecking his business. Developer Oliver Morley's attorneys pushed for more disclosure at a High Court hearing Monday with just one week until trial is set to begin in the case over Morley's claims that Royal Bank of Scotland PLC pushed his company into its now-notorious Global Restructuring Group to make a profit and improve its own financial position rather than to turn the company's prospects...

