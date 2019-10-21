Baker Botts, Latham Tapped For $932M Innophos Sale

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Specialty ingredients producer Innophos said Monday it plans to sell itself to private equity firm One Rock Capital for about $932 million, in a deal guided by Baker Botts and Latham & Watkins. New Jersey-based Innophos, which develops ingredients used in the health and nutrition, food and beverage and industrial markets, said the sale comes as the result of a strategic review. According to Innophos Chairman, President and CEO Kim Ann Mink, the deal is the best bet for the company’s shareholders. “We remain confident that our transformational strategy is the right path forward for Innophos; however, executing on this strategy...

