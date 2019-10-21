High Court Passes On Lilly's $20M Cialis Patent Loss

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is stuck with a $20 million verdict for infringing a German company’s patent with its Cialis marketing practices after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear its final appeal. In a June petition, Lilly had called the ruling against it “deeply flawed” and accused patent owner Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR of being a “shadowy non-practicing entity.” As is customary, the justices did not expand on their decision to deny the petition. A Texas federal jury in June 2017 had found that UroPep's patent is valid and enforceable and that Lilly infringed it when marketing its erectile dysfunction drug...

