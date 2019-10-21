Justices Skip Charter VoIP Case, But Eye FCC Nonregulation

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case claiming the Federal Communication Commission’s decision not to regulate certain Charter internet offerings means states can’t either, though Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch appeared skeptical that federal nonregulation preempts states’ authority. The pair of conservative justices backed the high court's decision Monday — which solidified an Eighth Circuit ruling that freed Charter Communications Inc.'s voice over internet protocol business from state regulation — but said in a short concurring statement that “in an appropriate case, we should consider whether a federal agency’s policy can preempt state law.” While a...

