Freshfields Attys Who Misbehave Will Face Financial Penalty

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyers who get a final warning about workplace misbehavior will face an automatic financial penalty under a planned new oversight process, the firm confirmed Monday. Less than two weeks after a now-former Freshfields partner in London was hit with a six-figure sanction for sexual misconduct, the firm said that, under the new regime, anyone subject to a final conduct warning will also see 20% cut off their profit share for a 12-month period. Along with the financial penalty, the firm also plans to create a new conduct subcommittee of its top partnership council, which oversees internal reviews and...

