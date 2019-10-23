Troutman Sanders Adds Insurance Partner In Chicago

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Troutman Sanders LLP hired an experienced insurance litigator from Kennedys CMK to join as a partner in the firm's insurance and reinsurance practice in Chicago, the firm announced this week. Martha Conlin brings with her what Troutman Sanders described in a statement as a successful track record defending clients on insurance coverage matters; litigating complex property and casualty claims; and resolving disputes through trial, arbitration, mediation and settlement negotiation. Conlin says she was drawn to Troutman Sanders' team-based approach and superior care for its clients, as well as the chance to draw on her background in both insurance and reinsurance. "I get...

