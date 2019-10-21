Wire Fraud Charges For Metals Traders Hold Up, Judge Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- An indictment charging two former Deutsche Bank traders with spoofing the precious metals market adequately outlines an alleged violation of the federal wire fraud statute, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, forcing the traders to face the government's allegations. Traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu are “simply wrong” to argue they cannot be charged with wire fraud since the government hasn’t included any alleged false statements in its indictment, U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. said. The federal wire fraud statute covers false statements and affirmative misrepresentations, as well as omissions and concealments intended to disadvantage others, “even absent an affirmative...

