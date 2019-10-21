TransPerfect Spikes Nevada Suit, Avoids Chancery Sanctions

Law360, Wilmington (October 21, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Global translation company TransPerfect Global Inc. said Monday it will drop a suit In Nevada challenging Delaware Chancery Court custodian’s billings, hours ahead of a deadline for the start of a $30,000-per-day contempt fine for breaching that court’s exclusive jurisdiction. Company owner Philip Shawe reported the decision hours after Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard declined to issue a second, fee-related contempt sanction against TransPerfect Global Inc., after acknowledging practical concerns about a lack of detail in court custodian billings for some work on the long-running and contentious case. The ruling came four days after Bouchard ordered the global translation services company to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS