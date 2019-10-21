USPTO Floats New Rules For Amending Patents In AIA Review

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has proposed formal rules for the amendment of patents in America Invents Act reviews that make clear it is the challengers' responsibility to show the proposed claims are not patentable. The rules, which are set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, specify that the burden is on the petitioner in an AIA review to show that substitute claims proposed by the patent owner in a motion to amend are unpatentable. The burden of proving patentability had been on the patent owner until a 2017 Federal Circuit ruling. The USPTO’s rules would also...

