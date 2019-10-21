Gun Group Fined $100K For Illegal Self-Defense Insurance

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Washington state has fined a gun-rights group $100,000 for selling self-defense insurance that could have covered illegal shootings and for failing to register with state regulators before offering the policies, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said Monday. The U.S. Concealed Carry Association also agreed to pay more than $5,000 in unpaid premium taxes on the policies, which were bundled with the group's other membership benefits and sold to 1,675 people in Washington, according to the regulator. While the policies didn't cover "criminal acts," Kreidler's office said they could have wound up covering preconviction defense costs for intentional crimes. "We made two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS