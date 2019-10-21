Pharma Co. Blames BakerHostetler For Investor Row

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A BakerHostetler partner mistakenly gave the go-ahead to stock transactions that led to short-swing profit disclosure liability for the CEO and lead director at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, then failed to fix the problem or address other legal and regulatory issues for the company, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court. In their legal malpractice complaint, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Thursday and made public Friday, Madrigal President and CEO Paul A. Friedman and Lead Director Fred Craves said the company's outside counsel, Michael L. Lawhead, left them exposed to stockholder lawsuits through his alleged failure to flag...

