Medical Pot Co. Worker Sues For Retaliation, Discrimination

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former employee at an Illinois-based medical marijuana company claims he experienced racial discrimination and was fired after complaining about illegal marijuana deliveries to military bases, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Maryland federal court. Kemal Malaki Hameed, a former delivery driver and patient care adviser with Verano Holdings LLC, said he experienced harassment and intimidation after protesting assignments to deliver medical marijuana to two Maryland military bases in late 2018. Hameed, who said he is a disabled military veteran, knew such deliveries were illegal, according to the complaint. Hameed said he was the only African American employee to challenge...

